Illegal LPG refilling racket in Lko: Police raid unit, 4 arrested, 62 illegal gas cylinders seized

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 12, 2025 09:04 PM IST

Those arrested were identified as Sakindar Sahni, 34, from Bihar, Arvind Kumar Yadav, 26, Dularay, 50, both from Kakori, and Bablu, 34 of Thakurganj

The Lucknow Police arrested four people involved in illegal refilling of LPG cylinders, in Thakurganj area of Lucknow, on Wednesday.

The arrested members of the illegal LPG-filling racket in Lucknow (HT Photo)
The arrested members of the illegal LPG-filling racket in Lucknow (HT Photo)

According to a Lucknow police statement, the men were held with 62 cylinders when the police raided the place where the illegal refilling was underway.

Those arrested were identified as Sakindar Sahni, 34, from Bihar, Arvind Kumar Yadav, 26, Dularay, 50, both from Kakori, and Bablu, 34 of Thakurganj.

“On Wednesday information was received that illegal refilling was underway on Dubagga Road, next to the liquor shop. Thakurganj Police raided the spot and recovered 61 domestic gas cylinders (14.2 kg) and 1 commercial cylinder (19 kg),” the press note read.

Police also called the supply inspector of Yahiaganj Amit Prasad and got the spot inspected, in which all the cylinders were found to be illegal along with gas refilling.

“On the basis of recovery an FIR under section 3/7 of Essential Commodities Act, 1955, was registered at the Thakurganj police station. Legal action is being taken against all the accused,” the release read.

The raid also comes in the wake of recent cylinder blast in Dubagga area where two people from the same family died and four including a minor was injured after an explosion that took place at an illegal gas warehouse in Dubagga area on December 6, where the refilling was underway.

