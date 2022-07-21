IMD forecasts rain relief across U.P. for Friday too

The India Meteorological Department has forecast one or two spells of rain/thundershowers on Friday even as the state capital experienced 52.4 mm of rainfall on Thursday. This was the second consecutive day that the city received rainfall.

Orai experienced 43 mm of rainfall, Ghazipur 30.2, Kanpur city 29.4, Gorakhpur 23.6, Hamirpur 18 and Fatehpur 13 mm.

At 100%, humidity made life difficult, though due to overcast conditions, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 33 and 24.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The forecast for the state is rain/thundershowers likely at many places, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over the state.