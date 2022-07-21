Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / IMD forecasts rain relief across U.P. for Friday too
lucknow news

IMD forecasts rain relief across U.P. for Friday too

The India Meteorological Department has forecast one or two spells of rain/thundershowers on Friday even as the state capital experienced 52
For representation only (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The India Meteorological Department has forecast one or two spells of rain/thundershowers on Friday even as the state capital experienced 52.4 mm of rainfall on Thursday. This was the second consecutive day that the city received rainfall.

Orai experienced 43 mm of rainfall, Ghazipur 30.2, Kanpur city 29.4, Gorakhpur 23.6, Hamirpur 18 and Fatehpur 13 mm.

At 100%, humidity made life difficult, though due to overcast conditions, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 33 and 24.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The forecast for the state is rain/thundershowers likely at many places, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP