In 11 months, Ram Mandir Trust received 82.78 cr donations, earned 138 cr interest

Amid the ongoing debate over donations to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, financial details presented by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust show it received donations worth ₹82.78 crore between April 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026. The figures were placed before the Trust’s executive committee during its meeting in Ayodhya on March 21.

Ram Mandir (File photo)

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The disclosures come at a time when allegations regarding temple donations are being discussed publicly, though no official confirmation has been issued regarding those claims.

According to the Trust, devotees contributed ₹54.79 crore through donation boxes installed at the Ram Mandir, while ₹18.88 crore was received through cash counters at the temple premises. Online donations accounted for ₹8.33 crore, and contributions received under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) stood at ₹0.78 crore.

Apart from donations, the Trust earned ₹138.03 crore as interest from its bank deposits during the same period. The Trust maintains accounts with the State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank in Ayodhya.

Trust officials informed the meeting that around ₹2,100 crore remained after spending on Ram Mandir construction work and had been placed in fixed deposits with banks.

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{{^usCountry}} Including interest earnings, the Trust’s total income during the 11-month period reached ₹220.81 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Including interest earnings, the Trust’s total income during the 11-month period reached ₹220.81 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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The Trust also presented expenditure details amounting to ₹364.44 crore during the period.

The 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is responsible for the construction and administration of the Ram Mandir. It is headed by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das as president, while Champat Rai serves as general secretary. The construction committee is chaired by Nripendra Misra, who oversees the temple project.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in February 2020 following the Supreme Court’s November 2019 verdict in favour of the Ram Mandir. The autonomous body was tasked with overseeing the temple’s construction and management.

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Trust received ₹4,575 crore since 2020

The Trust had earlier disclosed at its executive committee meeting on December 13, 2025, that it had received a total of ₹4,575 crore in donations and other receipts up to November 30, 2025.

The meeting reviewed accounts covering the period from February 5, 2020, to November 30, 2025. During this period, approximately ₹2,100 crore remained after expenditure.

According to the Trust, the remaining funds were invested in secure financial instruments. These included fixed deposits worth ₹889.52 crore with the State Bank of India, Ayodhya branch, ₹313.87 crore with Bank of Baroda, and ₹694.49 crore with Punjab National Bank.

In addition, the Trust invested ₹87 crore in mutual funds and ₹40 crore in an auto-sweep account.

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