In 2021, road accidents took lives of 4,518 children under 18 in U.P., says NCRB

NCRB data reveals that almost 108 children under 18 lose their lives in different accidents every day across the country.

The most recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) underscores that the tragic Badaun accident, in which a collision between a school van and a bus resulted in the loss of five lives, including four school students, is not an isolated occurrence.

As per the available NCRB data, Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) is the second in the list among all states and union territories in the number of accidental deaths of children under the age of 18.

The NCRB data for 2021 shows that at least 4,518 children under the age of 18 lost their lives in various accidents across U.P.

The adjoining state, Madhya Pradesh tops in the list with around 5,925 fatalities among children under 18 years of age. Additionally, NCRB data reveals that almost 108 children under 18 lose their lives in different accidents every day across the country. The data indicates that approximately 39,400 children under 18 years lost their lives in various accidents nationwide in 2021 alone.

In U.P., 1,248 children under 14 years of age and 3,270 children between 14 and 18 years of age tragically died in different accidents reported in the state in 2021. This included 931 boys and 317 girls under 14 years of age and 2,571 boys and 699 girls between 14 and 18 years of age.

Madhya Pradesh witnessed 3,128 children under 14 years of age and 2,797 children between 14 and 18 years of age losing their lives in different accidents reported in the state. This included 2,016 boys and 1,112 girls under 14 years of age and 1,889 boys and 908 girls between 14 and 18 years of age.

According to the NCRB, Maharashtra and Bihar are in the third and fourth positions, respectively, in terms of fatalities among children under 18 in various accidents in 2021. Maharashtra reported a total of 3,794 children killed, and Bihar reported a total of 3,911 children under 18 years of age losing their lives. This included 1,101 boys and 831 girls under 14 years of age and 1,354 boys and 508 girls between 14 and 18 years of age in Maharashtra, while Bihar reported 1,113 boys and 444 girls under 14 years of age and 1,816 boys and 543 girls between 14 and 18 years of age.

