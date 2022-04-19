In UP's Rae Bareli, Dalit boy thrashed, forced to lick feet; video goes viral

At least eight people have been arrested after a class 10 Dalit student was thrashed and made to lick the feet of a man in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli - a video of the shocking incident has surfaced on social media, news agency PTI reported.

The incident, according to police, took place on April 10 when the boy - a resident of Jagatpur town - was taken to Ramlila Maidan on a motorcycle by his friend. Later, he was taken towards Salon Road, from where some other youth took him to a garden where the accused beat him up, PTI quoted the police as saying.

A video of them beating up and forcing the boy to lick the feet of one of the accused was recorded and shared on social media. After the video went viral, the boy along with his mother reached a police station and lodged a complaint, the police said.

Also Read | Dalits stage protest in Bharatpur against attack on rally

In the video, the boy can be seen sitting on the ground with his hands on his ears. The accused can be seen sitting on bikes, some of them laughing. One of the accused asks the victim the spell the name 'Thakur' - an upper caste and also abuses him. "Will you make such a mistake again?" another accused asks the victim, a report said.

It is not clear yet why the boy was assaulted by them. An FIR under relevant sections has been registered in the matter and eight accused have been arrested and sent to jail, Dalmau circle officer (CO) Ashok Singh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON