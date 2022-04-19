In UP's Rae Bareli, Dalit boy thrashed, forced to lick feet; video goes viral
At least eight people have been arrested after a class 10 Dalit student was thrashed and made to lick the feet of a man in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli - a video of the shocking incident has surfaced on social media, news agency PTI reported.
The incident, according to police, took place on April 10 when the boy - a resident of Jagatpur town - was taken to Ramlila Maidan on a motorcycle by his friend. Later, he was taken towards Salon Road, from where some other youth took him to a garden where the accused beat him up, PTI quoted the police as saying.
A video of them beating up and forcing the boy to lick the feet of one of the accused was recorded and shared on social media. After the video went viral, the boy along with his mother reached a police station and lodged a complaint, the police said.
Also Read | Dalits stage protest in Bharatpur against attack on rally
In the video, the boy can be seen sitting on the ground with his hands on his ears. The accused can be seen sitting on bikes, some of them laughing. One of the accused asks the victim the spell the name 'Thakur' - an upper caste and also abuses him. "Will you make such a mistake again?" another accused asks the victim, a report said.
It is not clear yet why the boy was assaulted by them. An FIR under relevant sections has been registered in the matter and eight accused have been arrested and sent to jail, Dalmau circle officer (CO) Ashok Singh said.
Gang of car thieves busted in Ferozepur, two members held
A gang of car thieves was busted with the arrest of two of its members and the recovery of two stolen cars and a firearm in Ferozepur on Tuesday. When Jagdish Singh of Nathuwala village in Moga district moved further, two unidentified men stopped his car (CH-01-BY-8816) near Santuwala village and drove off in it, taking away his wallet, too.
Punjab govt suspends Sangrur women’s college management for misusing funds
The Punjab government has placed the management of Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, under suspension for misusing funds amounting to ₹11.86 crore. Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal has been appointed administrator of the college. Also read: HP Police constable exam: 5 held after WhatsApp chat of paper leak The development came after the state higher education department conducted a probe into allegations of misuse of funds and ordered action against the college's managing committee.
Dalits stage protest in Bharatpur against attack on rally
Jaipur: Dalits took to the streets at Seh in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Tuesday against an alleged attack on a rally to mark Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14, which left nine people injured. The protesting Dalits alleged a false case of theft was later lodged against over two dozen Dalits. District collector Alok Ranjan said stones were thrown at the rally and that a complaint was lodged against nine. Ranjan said the administration is unbiased.
BBMP announces 5% rebate for property tax if you file before this date
Amid its drive to collect more revenue, the BBMP announced that property owners would be eligible for a 5% rebate if they pay their property tax for the 2022-23 financial year before April 30, 2022. The BBMP had said property tax collected had crossed the ₹3000-meark for the first time. According to data uploaded on their website, the civic body had collected ₹3,074.95 in the 2021-22 fiscal. BBMP's instruction for taxpayers 1.
Bengaluru Crime Branch busts cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme, 4 held
Crime Branch of Bengaluru on Monday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in running a Helium Crypto Token through a mobile application. "Cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme busted! @CCBBangalore has arrested 4 persons for running and operating a Crypto Miner-HNT (Helium Crypto Token) through a mobile app called SHAREHASH. The app promised high returns on investments and collected crores of rupees from gullible people," tweeted Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City, Kamal Pant.
