Three-day film festival kicks off at LU’s Institute of Women’s Studies

The Institute of Women’s Studies at the University of Lucknow hosted the inaugural ceremony of its three-day film festival on Monday. Festival convener Manini Srivastava said that the institute celebrates the power of movies to influence our culture and psyche, and how it could be utilised for the good.

“The festival aims to explore the intersection of gender and cinema, bringing together film enthusiasts, academics, and filmmakers to discuss how the medium can shape our understanding of gender and social justice issues,” she said.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, university vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai highlighted the importance of cinema in the curriculum.

He cited examples from prominent movies like Lagaan and Life is Beautiful, emphasising how films can provide a window to different cultures and perspectives. He also stressed the need for critical analysis of the media that we consume and the role of youth in debating and discussing the merits and demerits of it.

The ceremony was attended by a number of other distinguished guests, including dean faculty of arts Prof Arvind Awasthi, dean academics Prof Poonam Tandon, who was the guest of honour, special guests from department of philosophy Prof Rakesh Chandra, director Sanskritiki Prof Madhurima Lall, head department of social work Prof Anoop Bharti and head department of psychology Dr Archana Shukla.

The Institute of Women’s Studies is taking an innovative approach to pedagogy, using the film festival as a tool to engage students in meaningful discussions about gender and social justice issues. Srivastava expressed her gratitude for the support of the University and the community in making the festival a reality.

The festival will continue with screenings and panel discussions till May 3.

