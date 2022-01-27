Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Incomplete project: UP RERA imposes penalty on developer
lucknow news

Incomplete project: UP RERA imposes penalty on developer

In case of non-payment of fine, ₹2,130 per day would be added to the penalty of ₹6.17 lakh, till the date of payment, pointed out the authority
The regulatory authority also directed the developer to deposit the fine amount in the next 30 days. The fine has been imposed under Section 63 of the RERA Act.
Updated on Jan 27, 2022 10:23 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) imposed a fine of 6.17 lakh on developer Parsvnath for not completing pending work on its housing project – Parsvnath Planet in Gomti Nagar.

The regulatory authority also directed the developer to deposit the fine amount in the next 30 days. The fine has been imposed under Section 63 of the RERA Act.

In case of non-payment of fine, 2,130 per day would be added to the penalty of 6.17 lakh, till the date of payment, pointed out the authority. Rajesh Kumar Tyagi, secretary, UP RERA, passed the order on a complaint filed by Alok Singh of Parsvnath Planet.

On August 4, 2019, Singh had lodged a complaint with the UP RERA related with non-completion of the project.

During this period, several hearings took place in which the regulatory authority directed the promoter to complete pending work of its housing project, the Parsvnath Planet. However, the promoter failed to comply with the orders.

RELATED STORIES

Issuing the order on January 11 this year, UP RERA secretary also directed the developer to submit a written explanation on non–compliance of its earlier orders related with completion of the project.

The RERA also directed the developer to submit a plan for completing pending work. The developer was not available for comment despite attempts made in this regard.

According to Section 63 of the RERA Act, if a promoter fails to comply with any orders of the authority, then a penalty could be levied on the basis of each day of default. The penalty could be up to 5% of the cost of the project.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP