‘India no dharamshala’: Yogi warns against love, land jihad

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said India cannot be a “dharamshala” for people who have no faith in the country or respect for its traditions. He also urged the society to remain vigilant against “love, land jihad and religious conversion conspiracies”, describing them as attempts to alter India’s demography.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath meets and seeks blessings from Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya during nine days of Ram Katha, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

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Speaking at the closing ceremony of a nine-day Shri Ram Katha Mahotsav narrated by Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Rambhadracharya in Lucknow, Adityanath said Lord Ram’s ideals continue to unite the country from north to south and east to west. He added that the discourse provides an opportunity to understand how the teachings of Shri Ram can be applied in the present context.

“Forces that seek to divide people will attempt to create divisions on the basis of caste, language and region, but the saintly traditions of India aim to unite society and take the nation forward,” the CM emphasised.

“Except for a few individuals driven by political motivations or prejudices, you will not find any individual who has India’s DNA and has not, in some form, made the ideals of Lord Ram a part of his life,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Listening to a spiritual discourse is not enough; it is equally important to adopt its teachings in life, said Adityanath. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Listening to a spiritual discourse is not enough; it is equally important to adopt its teachings in life, said Adityanath. {{/usCountry}}

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He said many seers had made the Ram Janmabhoomi cause a matter of “life and death”, not for personal credit but because of their commitment towards preserving India’s civilisational heritage.

“They participated in the movement because Bhagwan Shri Ram, Maryada Purushottam, represents the ideal for all within India’s traditions and heritage, and because the name of Ram provides solutions to every problem in life,” said the CM.

Referring to the 2019 Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, Adityanath said the Constitution bench unanimously accepted that the site where Ram Lalla is worshipped is indeed his birthplace.

“Evidence, documents and scholarly testimonies were also presented before the court. Referring to Swami Rambhadracharya, one of the Supreme Court judges remarked that after hearing his testimony, it became evident that followers of Sanatan Dharma had suffered injustice for centuries,” said the CM.

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Adityanath added: “He (Swami Rambhadracharya) could have chosen to rest. But despite his age, he continues to spread the message of Shri Ram for the welfare of the nation.”

He said “love jihad” was part of a larger conspiracy to alter the country’s religious demography.

“The Kerala high court had expressed concern in 2009 and 2011 regarding conspiracies to alter religious demography, but those concerns did not receive adequate attention. The Uttar Pradesh government enacted a law against unlawful religious conversion in 2020. There remains a need for widespread public awareness on the issue,” he said, adding: “We must remain alert. Negative forces emerge in every era, but the society must unite and remain prepared.”