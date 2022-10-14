India will become a superpower under PM Modi’s leadership, says Yogi

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ahilyabai Holkar, former queen of Maratha Malwa Kingdom and Ranjit Singh, the first Maharaja of the Sikh empire, while addressing an event in Sarnath here.

“Ahilyabai reconstructed the Kashi Vishwanath temple (after it was desecrated by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb), Maharaja Ranjeet Singh donated two tonnes of gold for gold plating of the dome of Kashi Vishwanath temple. And it is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi who extended the temple only to unite ‘Baba’ and ‘Maa Ganga’,” said Adityanath while speaking at the programme —‘Sadbhawna – A Gesture of Goodwill’, where he was the chief guest.

The event was organized by NID Foundation, New Delhi, at the Buddha Theme Park auditorium.

“India is emerging as a powerful country and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi it will certainly become a superpower in the future. It has attained the distinction of being the world’s fourth largest economy, leaving Britain behind…and soon going to become the world’s third largest economy,” said Adityanath.

“We are fortunate enough to have a leader like Narendra Modiji who believes in doing what he says. In 2014, soon after becoming the PM, he announced ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’. What else could be a bigger example of communal harmony,” asked the CM.

“The PM also made available free housing and health facilities, employment opportunities, opened bank accounts for people and introduced them several welfare schemes, irrespective of cast and religion,” he added.

On the occasion, the CM also launched a book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’. Soon after, he also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kal Bhairav temple to seek blessings of the Almighty.