INDIA will get people’s blessings in 2024, says Khabri

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Brijlal Khabri on Tuesday called upon his partymen to strengthen the party’s booth-level committees as people were in the “mood for a change”.

About one-third of the 399 candidates from the party had attended the first such meeting convened on July 4. A senior party leader said about 70 candidates attended Tuesday’s meeting. (Twitter)

Khabri was addressing the party cadres who were in the poll fray in the 2022 state legislative assembly elections. “We need to work together to vote out the BJP government. India is going to witness a fight between two ideologies now. On one side, there are people who sell institutions of the country. On the other, there are those working to save the country. The newly formed opposition alliance, INDIA, will get the blessings of the people of country in the (2024) polls,” said Khabri.

This was the second such meeting convened to involve the Congress candidates’ of 2022 polls in strengthening the party organisation.

UPCC sought suggestions from the candidates about the steps to be taken to strengthen the party organisation. The candidates said they were going to the people with an objective of ensuring the Congress’ victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.