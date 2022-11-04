Indira Nagar, Charbagh most polluted in Uttar Pradesh capital: IITR report

Indira Nagar is the most polluted residential area in Lucknow with average PM10 (respirable suspended particulate matter) of 214 ug/m3, PM2.5 143 ug/m3, NO2 (nitrogen dioxide) at 30.6ug/m3 and SO2 (sulphur dioxide) at 2.3ug/m3 followed by other areas, including Gomti Nagar, Aliganj and Vikas Nagar as per the CSIR- Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), Lucknow, post monsoon report 2022 released on Friday.

Among the four commercial areas in Lucknow, Charbagh remained the most polluted with an average PM10 of 330 ug/m3 and followed by Chowk at 306 ug/m3, Aminabad at 214 ug/m3 and Alambagh at 209 ug/m3.

Similarly, in terms of industrial area, Amausi remained the most polluted with average PM10 of 149ug/m3 and PM2.5 of 104 ug/m3. However, in terms of sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide, all areas, including residential and commercial areas, are well below the prescribed National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) of 80 ug/m3.

In terms of noise pollution, Gomti Nagar remined the noisiest among the residential areas with 70 decibels (db) during day againt 55 db and 71 db during night against 45 db. Among the commercial area, Charbagh remined the noisiest with 79.5 db during the day and 81.9 db during the day against standrad 65db during day and 55 db during night.

As per the report, the deterioration in the air quality is the result of Diwali and combustion due to the peak in vehicular movement during the festival season in the last few weeks. There has been a 5.4% increase in the number of vehicles (both public and private) as compared to last year in the city as per the information collected from RTO as on March 31, 2022.

IITR studies the pollution level with four indicators, including PM10, PM2.5, SO2 and NO2. 100ug/m3 is the permissible limit of PM10 and 60 ug/m3 is the permissible limit of PM2.5 prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board, New Delhi. CSIR-IITR conducts this study every year after the end of monsoon season to determine the levels of air and noise pollution in India.

