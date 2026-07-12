Indiscriminate tree felling can trigger foodgrain crisis: Yogi

Emphasising the crucial role of forests in maintaining ecological balance, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday warned that indiscriminate tree felling could lead to severe water scarcity and eventually trigger a foodgrain crisis. He said rivers remain perennial only where forests and dense tree cover exist, adding that Uttar Pradesh’s plantation campaign reflects the state’s commitment to sustainable development.

CM Yogi Adityanath clicks a selfie with the sapling he planted to launch the plantation campaign on Sunday. (HT)

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Addressing a gathering after launching the state’s Plantation Maha Abhiyan 2026 by planting a Maulsari sapling along the Ramgarh Tal Ring Road, the chief minister said every tree absorbs and stores thousands of litres of water, helping recharge groundwater and sustain rivers.

“Rivers remain perennial where forests and abundant tree cover exist. If trees are felled indiscriminately, it can lead to a water crisis and, eventually, a foodgrain crisis due to water scarcity,” he said.

Urging people to turn the plantation drive into a mass movement, Adityanath said, “Planting a tree is not merely an environmental activity but a responsibility towards future generations. Every citizen should plant at least one tree in the name of their mother and ensure its protection.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said environmental imbalance disrupts the rainfall cycle, posing a serious challenge to farmers, while large-scale deforestation increases the risk of drought and drinking water shortages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said environmental imbalance disrupts the rainfall cycle, posing a serious challenge to farmers, while large-scale deforestation increases the risk of drought and drinking water shortages. {{/usCountry}}

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Appealing to citizens to join the campaign under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, the chief minister urged them to ensure the survival of every sapling planted.

Adityanath noted that the state government had set a target of planting 350 million saplings in a single day this year. The target, he said, was achievable as Uttar Pradesh has more than 5.7 million nurseries, and the drive includes medicinal, fruit-bearing, shade-giving and timber species.

Describing gratitude towards nature as an integral part of Indian culture, the chief minister said large-scale plantation is a meaningful way to safeguard the future of coming generations.

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Officials said more than 300 million saplings had been planted across the state by 4 pm, within 12 hours of the launch of the campaign. Public representatives, government officials and citizens across all 75 districts participated in the drive.

After the plantation programme, Adityanath visited the Ramgarh Tal lakefront, admired its scenic beauty and clicked a selfie. BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Gorakhpur mayor Manglesh Srivastava, BJP state vice-president and MLC Dharmendra Singh, regional president Vinod Rai, metropolitan president Ramesh Pratap Gupta, former metropolitan president Rajesh Gupta and several councillors were present on the occasion.