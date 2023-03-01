Infants’deaths: Training of caretakers of Rajkiya Bal Griha in Lucknow yet to begin

Training for the 28 caretakers of the Rajkiya Bal Griha, the children shelter home, is yet to begin.

Training of caretakers of Rajkiya Bal Griha in Lucknow yet to begin (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision to train these trainers was taken following the death of four infants in the shelter home after which several government agencies had carried out inspections and decided that the caretakers needed to be trained on how to handle kids.

Superintendent of children shelter home, Dinesh Rawat admitted that trainers have not been sent for training yet. “We were told that the training would include basic practices like how to provide a more homely environment for the children, how to give them oil massages, how to burp them and help with digestion after every meal, etc,” said Archana Singh, a one-stop centre worker with Women and Child development (WCD) , also associated with the shelter home.

“Many of the ayas (attendants) here are untrained and grew up in broken families while many have grown up in this facility itself and do not know how to provide nurturing environment for infants or how to handle them,” Singh added

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional chief medical officer, Dr Vimal Vaiswar, also made a similar point. “We had recommended that since children here have low immunity, they should be - admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for treatment as and when their health appears worrisome and not wait for their condition to become critical,” said Vaiswar.

“Regarding trainers, we have not received any word from the district magistrate’s office so far,” said Vaiswar.

Deputy director of Mahila Kalyan (women welfare), Brijendra Singh Niranjan too claimed that the requisition for trainers has to be sent from the district magistrate’s office. However, neither the assistant district magistrate (judicial) Garima Swarup, who went to inspect the premises nor Amit Kumar, ADM city (east), had any idea of the status of this requisition of training caretakers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DM’s office is reportedly awaiting an update on the matter from the district probation officer Vikas Singh who is currently on medical leave.

Shuchita Chaturvedi, from state commission for protection of child rights said that the four children died due to negligence of those entrusted with the responsibility of taking care of them - “Those children should be labelled martyrs These inspections are being done and decisions are being carried out after the unfortunate deaths. It still remains to be seen whether orders passed after the incident actually get carried out.”