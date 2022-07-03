Infrastructure in Buddhist spots in east U.P. to be developed: Minister

The state government has decided to develop infrastructure facilities at the Buddhist spots located in the east Uttar Pradesh.

Tourism and culture minister, Jaiveer Singh said, “The state government is committed to developing Buddhist spots and to provide world class facilities to tourists and devotees.”

Under Swadesh Darshan scheme the government allocated ₹36.59 crore for the development of Shravasti, a prominent Buddhist spot. The fund has been utilised for light and sound show, beautification of world peace centre, theme park, solar lighting, waste management, Wi-Fi facility and installation of CCTVs.

“Development of facilities has given thrust to domestic and foreign tourists at Shravasti. Increase in tourist flow has created employment opportunities for local people,” he said.

Shravasti, situated on the bank of river Rapti near Nepal border is the place where Gautam Buddha stayed for a long period. There are two stupas at the spot, the bigger one called Mahet and the smaller one, Sahet.

“During excavation several engraved sculptures and idols have been found and these were now in the state museum, Lucknow,” Singh said.

The minister said ₹40.95 crore have been allocated for integrated tourism development of another Buddhist spot- Kapilvastu, also in east UP. “Light and sound programme there has started, Buddha theme park been developed, CCTV and solar light systems installed. A helipad too has been constructed for helicopter facility for tourists,” he said.

“Kapilvastu is located in Siddharthnagar district of U.P. and Lumbini, the birth place of Gautam Buddha is located 10 km north in Nepal. Buddha gave sermons at the spot and that is why tourists from across the globe visit the place. The development of tourist and infrastructure facilities will give boost to tourism and generate employment as well,” he added.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to develop India-Nepal Friendship Hub at Lumbini, Naugarh, Bansi, Siddharthnagar, Sonauli, Nautanwa, Gorakhpur, Barabanki, Bahraich, Nanpara, Rupediha located on the road routes connecting U.P. with Nepal. The hub will provide basic facilities to the tourists and pilgrims,” Singh said.

“On the occasion of Buddha Purnima on May 16 programmes were organized at Buddhist spots at Varanasi, Kushinagar, Shravasti and other districts,” he said.