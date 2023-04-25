IWS holds awareness programme on women empowerment

The Institute of Women’s Studies (IWS), Lucknow University organised a programme on ‘women empowerment and career opportunities in gender studies’ at Avadh Girl’s Degree College on Monday. The programme aimed at creating awareness about the importance of women’s empowerment and the various opportunities available to students for their professional growth in the field of gender studies.

The event included a street play and information about various enterprising courses with assured placement being run by the institute. (HT FILE)

Manini Srivastav, coordinator of the Institute of Women’s Studies informed students about the courses being run by the institute, which includes MA in Women Studies, and a diploma course in Garbha Sanskar. These courses are designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to not only secure a job availing of assured placement but also provide students with a deeper understanding of gender issues and their impact on society.

A course in Women’s Studies can provide a deeper understanding of gender issues, critical thinking and analysis skills, empowerment, intersectionality, and career opportunities in fields like advocacy and social work. It can help individuals become aware of their biases and navigate the complexities of gender and sexuality, while also providing knowledge of social justice issues. Employers value the critical thinking and social justice knowledge gained through Women’s Studies courses. The event was also graced by Prof Madhurima Lal, Director, Sanskritiki, Lucknow University, who emphasised the componential approach of understanding women empowerment to promote leadership in women.

Prof Nishi Pandey, in her address called for change on the personal and unitary levels to start a chain of changes, culminating in the transformation of society as a whole. Dr Beena Rai, Principal of Avadh Girl’s Degree College, talked about the urgency of social transformation for the realisation of the ideals of gender equality and gender justice.