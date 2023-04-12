Women’s empowerment: LU institute highlights issue, opportunities in gender studies

The Institute of Women’s Studies, University of Lucknow, organised a programme on ‘Women Empowerment and Career Opportunities in Gender Studies’ on April 12 at DAV PG College. The programme aimed to create awareness about the importance of women’s empowerment and the various opportunities available to students for professional growth in the field of gender studies.

The event included a street play and information about various courses with assured placement being run by the institute.

The street play, performed by Adamya, highlighted the challenges faced by women in society and the importance of education for women in breaking down gender stereotypes.

The event was also graced by Prof Madhurima Lal, director, Sanskritiki, University of Lucknow, who enlightened the audience about how women’s empowerment is not just a moral issue, but an existential issue for civilization as a whole.

Manini Srivastav, who is the coordinator of Institute of Women’s Studies, informed students about the courses being run by the Institute, which includes M.A. in Women Studies, and Diploma course in Garbha Sanskar.

These courses are designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to not only secure a job, but also provide students with a deeper understanding of gender issues and their impact on society.

