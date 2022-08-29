Interfaith couple found dead in UP, 3 arrested
Police force was deployed in Padaria Chetsingh village of UP’s Basti in view of communal tension. Deceased youth’s brother informed police that three persons killed his brother and dumped the body in a sugarcane field
LUCKNOW An inter-faith young couple was allegedly killed in Padaria Chetsingh village of Rudhauli area in UP’s Basti district by the girl’s family, which did not approve of their relationship. Three persons were arrested in the matter while police force was deployed in the village in view of communal tension, said police on Monday.
Sandeep, a native of the village, had on Saturday informed police that three persons of the village killed his brother Ankit Gautam, 19, and dumped the body in a sugarcane field, said ASP (Basti) DN Chaudhary.
During investigation, the police team came to know that Dalit youth Ankit was in a relationship with an 18-year-old Muslim girl. Earlier in the morning, the girl had also died and family members buried her body, he said.
On Sunday, the girl’s body was exhumed and both the bodies (of the girl and the Dalit youth) were sent for a post-mortem examination. Doctors confirmed that Ankit died by strangulation while the girl consumed a poison substance, he added.
On the basis of Sandeep’s complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 302, 201, 34 of the IPC and 3(2) (V) of the SC/ST Act against the accused. On Monday, the police arrested brothers of the girl – Irshad, Irfan and Ishrar near Kohra canal crossing on Basti-Bansi highway, said the ASP.
Ankit’s mother Kumari Devi told police that Irshad and Irfan had come to their house on Friday night and asked Ankit to accompany them. Ankit used to drive their tractor. The family was worried when Ankit did not return in the night. In the morning, she came to know that the girl (sister of Irshad and Irfan) with whom Ankit was in a relationship had died.
“With the assistance of villagers, we launched a search operation to trace Ankit. A villager found the body lying in a sugarcane field. We informed the police and lodged a case against Irshad, Irfan and Ishrar,” she added.
Ensure time-bound probe, NCW urges DGP
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took cognizance of the case in UP, asking the police to communicate action taken against the accused to the commission within seven days.
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to UP DGP to intervene and ensure a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter.
“The two brothers of the girl and her cousin have been booked for murder and destruction of evidence by the police. An FIR has been lodged in the matter,” the NCW statement reads.
The commission also sought that the accused responsible for committing such a gruesome act of violence must be arrested on priority.
“A copy of the letter has also been sent to SP (Basti). Action taken must be communicated to the commission within seven days,” it added.
