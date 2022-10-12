International Girl Child Day: 18-yr-old made member of UP’s child rights body for a day

On the occasion of International Girl Child Day (October 11), the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UPSCPCR) made 18-year-old Rachna, a resident of Lucknow’s Mal village, its honourary member for a day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rachna, who goes by her first name, was selected for the role by the child rights body as she had already been leading many campaigns for the prevention of child marriage and to encourage higher education of girls in her locality. Speaking on the development, Shuchita Chaturvedi, a UPSCPCR member who briefed Rachna about her role, said that this was the ideal way to commemorate International Girl Child Day.

During her 1-day tenure, Rachna took up the cause of making government departments and commissions, such as the UPSCPCR itself, more accessible to village residents. She pointed out the importance of establishing a working line of communication between village children and these commissions.

Besides, Rachna also laid emphasis on taking action in cases of violation of the Right to Education. The 18-year-old also vowed to relay this message to her village panchayat. She even handled two cases under the guidance of Chaturvedi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I was thrilled to have her sitting in my chair. She answered the phones and introduced herself as a member of the commission. I am impressed with her confidence. This shows there is a lot of potential in our village kids,” added Chaturvedi.