Int’l conference of chief justices: Duty of all state heads to secure future of children, says ex-Haiti PM

Chief justices, judges and other luminaries from across the globe, who gathered in Lucknow for the 24th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World, opined in one voice that the purpose of their gathering was to lay the foundation for a safe and secure the future for over 2.5 billion children.

L Jean-Henry Ceant, former prime minister of Haiti, said, “Mankind was afraid and suspicious because of the dangers of terrorism and war before us. In such a situation, it is the duty of all heads of states to make every effort to improve the situation and try to make it even better in the future.”

The conference was being organsied by City Montessori School and attended by over 250 chief justices, judges and legal luminaries from 61 countries.

Ceant congratulated CMS founder Jagdish Gandhi for organising the conference for the past many years with a view to safeguard the future of billions of children and generations yet to be born.

Speaking at the plenary on the fourth day of the conference, justice Naureda Llagami, who’s also the chairperson of Albania’s High Judicial Council, said the United Nations was failing in its fundamental obligation to intervene in the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel. There is an urgent need for reform in the UN Charter to make it more effective, the guests observed.

