Investment in healthcare govt’s top priority, says Pathak

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has emphasised the state’s commitment to building a robust healthcare system as he urged investors to contribute to the sector’s growth. Speaking at an investors’ facilitation conference held here on Tuesday, Pathak stated that improving healthcare services and attracting investments in the sector were the top priorities for the state government. (File)

The deputy CM said Uttar Pradesh aimed to become a one-trillion-dollar economy, with the healthcare sector playing a pivotal role in achieving this goal. He pointed out the immense opportunities for investment in healthcare infrastructure, including medical colleges, multi-specialty hospitals, diagnostic centers, medical equipment manufacturing, pharmaceutical plants, and telemedicine services.

Pathak reassured investors that the government is focused on simplifying and streamlining the investment process. “Under the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ initiative, all necessary approvals will be provided promptly, and policies will be amended to protect investors’ interests. He emphasized that the goal is not just to provide medical treatment but to create a healthcare ecosystem that fosters health, employment, and innovation,” he said.

Pathak also urged the private sector to contribute to healthcare not just from a business perspective, but as part of their corporate social responsibility, stressing the need for collaboration between the government and private players to provide accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare to the state’s vast population.

The conference was attended by several key figures, including government officials and representatives from major healthcare institutions and banks.