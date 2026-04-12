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IPL: LSG look to build on winning momentum versus GT

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants face Gujarat Titans in a crucial IPL match, aiming to build momentum after recent wins and improve playoff hopes.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 06:18 am IST
By Sharad Deep, Lucknow
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After back-to-back wins, Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants face Gujarat Titans in a high-stakes IPL clash at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. It is a chance to build on recent momentum and make amends for losing the opening game against Delhi Capitals at home.

Subhman Gill in action during a training session in Lucknow on Saturday. (Sourced)

After the shaky start, LSG have bounced back with gritty wins on the road, chasing down totals in tough games. Batting coach Lance Klusener emphasised this resilience: “It’s excellent, wins always help team spirit, and in the dressing room. It’s been nice to get over the line in a couple of tough games.”

The Ekana pitch’s two-paced nature and low bounce challenged LSG’s top order in the first game, restricting them to a below-par total. Klusener remains optimistic. “We didn’t get off to the greatest of starts, but it’s been a good couple of days on the road and we’re coming back with quite a bit of confidence, belief and trust in ourselves.”

Expect captains Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill to prioritise batting flexibility with spinners likely to dominate the middle overs. Being an afternoon match, the teams would like to bowl first as the mixed soil pitch offers bounce and pace.

“Rishabh was outstanding, Badoni too... But I think Nicky P and Aiden to a degree, and Mitch are sleeping giants. They’re going to wake up at the right time. It’s a long competition, so we’ll get them going.”

GT, besides Gill and Sudharsan, Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar too are in form. The bowling led by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna has pace but the latter in particular has struggled with his lengths.

A win would add momentum to LSG’s playoff hopes after finishing seventh in the previous two seasons. “We’re looking to put on a good performance at home, especially for the fans that come out and support us,” Klusener said. It could be a tactical battle between the IPL 2023 finalists.

GT assistant coach Vijay Dahiya praised Mukul Choudhary’s batting blitz against KKR in the last game, but said: “We have plans to tackle a batter like Mukul. In fact, we’ve planned strategies for every batter of LSG,” he said.

Dahiya said: “A thrilling one-run win in the last game against DC was a big boost and we would like to continue our winning streak. Having a skipper like Subhman is great for the side. He is a brilliant student of the game and that’s what you want to see.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sharad Deep

Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997.

rishabh pant gujarat titans lucknow super giants
Home / Cities / Lucknow / IPL: LSG look to build on winning momentum versus GT
Home / Cities / Lucknow / IPL: LSG look to build on winning momentum versus GT
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