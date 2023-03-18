IPL match at Lucknow’s Ekana stadium: Admin gears up to manage crowds, avoid traffic mess

Appalled by the traffic mess and poor crowd management on previous occasions, the district administration and Lucknow police commissionerate have gotten down to ensuring smooth traffic flow and proper crowd management when Lucknow Super Giants take on the Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, generally known as Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, on April 1.

This would be the third match of 15th season of the Indian Premier League. As many as seven matches of Lucknow Super Giants are scheduled to be held at the Ekana stadium this season.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar along with police authorities and Lucknow Super Giants officials held a detailed meeting over this issue on Thursday and directed proper arrangements of parking lots inside and outside the stadium. Moreover, he also ordered a traffic plan for swifter movement of visitors coming to the stadium to watch it.

A senior police official said the administration is also preparing a new drop in front of UP112 building for this purpose. He said commuters coming from Rae Bareli Road will not have to cross Sultanpur Road from under the Shaheed Path and they can easily cross over and drop on the other side of Sultanpur Road.

The DM has asked the Lucknow Super Giants and the stadium authorities to clearly mention the parking area on the tickets sold for the matches so that visitors are aware in advance where they have to park their vehicles. Besides, the administration is also preparing to put a route chart and road marks to help commuters navigate the correct route.

The Lucknow authorities have faced embarrassment on several occasions whenever an event is organised at the Ekana stadium. Similar situation arose when Yogi Adityanath took oath for the second term as UP chief minister at the Ekana Stadium, in March, 2022.