Irfan Solanki knew B’desh national was living in Kanpur illegally: Police

Published on Dec 20, 2022 01:01 AM IST

The police action was based on the disclosure made by the Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Rizwan, during his police custody.

“The MLA has been made an accused in the case and court was informed about his arrest in the case as well, a police official said
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

SP MLA Irfan Solanki has been named as an accused in the case of a Bangladeshi national who was caught illegally residing in Kanpur with forged documents.

Joint commissioner of police Anand Prakash Tiwari said the MLA knew he was giving a certificate to a Bangladeshi national and had even certified his Aadhar card. “The MLA has been made an accused in the case and the court was informed about his arrest in the case as well,” he said.

The police action was based on the disclosure made by the Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Rizwan, during his police custody. Rizwan reportedly said the MLA issued him a certificate verifying that he was an Indian national, an Aadhaar card and his pictures, he said.

Rizwan has been questioned by agencies such as IB and ATS. “Police have some crucial evidence against him. We will seek his remand from the court again,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 18 accused have been identified in an arson case in which MLA was originally arrested, the Joint CP added. Police sent three people—history sheeter Israel Aatewala, builder Shaukat and another person Shareef—to jail. The remaining 15 will be arrested shortly, he remarked.

