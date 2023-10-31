News / Cities / Lucknow News / Iron Man didn’t get due honour until PM Modi took over: U.P. CM Yogi

Iron Man didn’t get due honour until PM Modi took over: U.P. CM Yogi

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 31, 2023 09:20 PM IST

He thanked children, youth and elderly who participated in large numbers in the ‘Run for Unity’ event

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Iron Man ‘Bharat Ratna’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (1875-1950) did not get the honour that he deserved until 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over.

People in large numbers participated in the ‘Run for Unity’ held to mark Sardar Patel’s birth anniv in Lucknow. (HT photo)
People in large numbers participated in the ‘Run for Unity’ held to mark Sardar Patel’s birth anniv in Lucknow. (HT photo)

After laying a wreath on Patel’s statue at the Sardar Patel Memorial Park in Hazratganj on the occasion of his birth anniversary, the CM said it was PM Modi who for the first time declared October 31 as the National Unity Day acknowledging Patel’s contribution towards making different princely states part of the Republic of India.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“On this occasion, the countrymen forget caste, creed, religion, region and language and express their gratitude towards Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by joining the ‘Run for Unity’. I thank all children, youth and elderly who have come in large numbers to participate in the ‘Run for Unity’ on short notice,” Yogi said on the occasion.

“This race rises above any ‘ism’ and creates a sense of dedication towards the ‘Nation First’ campaign of the PM,” the CM said. Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Union minister of state Kaushal Kishore, U.P. finance minister Suresh Khanna and chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra were prominent among those who attended the programme.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out