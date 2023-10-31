Iron Man didn’t get due honour until PM Modi took over: U.P. CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Iron Man ‘Bharat Ratna’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (1875-1950) did not get the honour that he deserved until 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over. People in large numbers participated in the ‘Run for Unity’ held to mark Sardar Patel’s birth anniv in Lucknow. (HT photo)

After laying a wreath on Patel’s statue at the Sardar Patel Memorial Park in Hazratganj on the occasion of his birth anniversary, the CM said it was PM Modi who for the first time declared October 31 as the National Unity Day acknowledging Patel’s contribution towards making different princely states part of the Republic of India.

“On this occasion, the countrymen forget caste, creed, religion, region and language and express their gratitude towards Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by joining the ‘Run for Unity’. I thank all children, youth and elderly who have come in large numbers to participate in the ‘Run for Unity’ on short notice,” Yogi said on the occasion.

“This race rises above any ‘ism’ and creates a sense of dedication towards the ‘Nation First’ campaign of the PM,” the CM said. Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Union minister of state Kaushal Kishore, U.P. finance minister Suresh Khanna and chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra were prominent among those who attended the programme.

