ISRO’s space & robotics lab coming up in 40 Mahoba govt schools

Thousands of students in rural Mahoba will soon learn about space and robotics as ISRO’s Space Applications Centre (SAC) is now in the advanced stages of establishing labs in 40 government-run primary and upper primary schools, district magistrate Gazal Bharadwaj said. (For representation)

Ahmedabad-based SAC is setting up the robotics and space labs as part of its “Village Vaigyanik Karyakram”.

Mahoba will become the first district in the state to have 40 ISRO labs, the DM noted.

“The ISRO space and robotic labs are in the advanced stages of completion. We plan to open all these labs either by this month’s end or early next month. To be set up at a cost of ₹13 lakh each, these labs aim to spark curiosity and innovation among students in the fields of space science, robotics, drone technology, artificial intelligence, astronomy, and satellite systems,” Bharadwaj told this reporter over phone.

“The initiative is part of a larger ISRO outreach effort, which began with the establishment of rural space laboratories in government schools.” The first such lab was established in Hasudi Ausanpur of Siddharthnagar district.

The initiative will impart hands-on learning experiences to strengthen STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Students will work on models of satellites, rovers, drones, and space mission simulations, developing scientific temper and problem-solving skills.

“Experiential learning will help children gain a practical understanding of science, boosting their confidence and creativity,” said Bhardwaj. Prior to her posting as the DM of Mahoba, Bharadwaj was posted as the director general of Atal Residential Schools in Lucknow.

She said, “The District Mineral Fund mandates that 70% of the money be spent for school education, skilling, etc., and the remaining 30% for construction of roads and the like. Our job is to provide opportunities; we expect students’ to study and progress.” Competitions will be organised from time to time and kids who excel will be taken n an educational tour to the SAC.