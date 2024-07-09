It rains, it waterlogs Lucknow areas

Tuesday’s rain caused water-logging in several areas of the state capital, inconveniencing commuters and passersby. Water-logging in Arjunganj area of Lucknow on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Areas like Surendra Nagar, Gomti Nagar, Arjunganj reported water-logging with over 2,000 residents in Mahipal Kheda in Arjunganj being badly hit.

“It is almost impossible to wade through the deep, stagnant water. Even the children could not go to school as the school van was unable to cross the water-logged streets,” said Dipanshu Singh, a resident of Arjunganj.

In Surendra Nagar, the situation was so severe that commuters and motorcyclists were seen walking with their bikes due to heavy water-logging.

Rishi Singh, a resident of the Surendra Nagar area, mentioned that the problem resurfaces after every rainfall. Residents have filed complaints with the authorities, but he claimed that the problem is never solved.

At Dubagga Mandi

Water-logging has been an issue at the Dubagga Mandi for the past two years. This time, the water reached inside several shops of the Mandi.

There are about 250 shops in the Dubagga Mandi of Mandi Parishad.

Mandi Parishad secretary Renu Verma said that work is underway to construct several small nullahs and chambers inside the Mandi so that rainwater can pass but currently the work is slow because of the rain, and may be completed by October-November.

“We have also set up several pumps and operators to take out the water as soon as the rain stops, so that the shopkeepers don’t face issues.” She said the problem is due to “remetalling of the road that has raised its level, lowering the level of the market. Due to this, water rushes into the market every time it rains,” she said.