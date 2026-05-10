ITI student shot over coaching row in Prayagraj; hunt on for accused

A 19-year-old ITI student was allegedly shot dead near a canal culvert in Todi Ka Pura under the Holagarh police station limits in Prayagraj on Sunday morning, officials said, adding that the accused fled the spot on a motorcycle along with two accomplices.

The deceased was identified as Himanshu Saroj, a resident of Rajapur Chaubara in Jhauni Ka Purwa. (For representation)

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During preliminary investigation, police found that the victim and the accused attended the same coaching centre and had reportedly been involved in a dispute for some time, which is suspected to be the motive behind the killing.

Police said a case had been registered against the absconding accused, Sahil Yadav, and three teams had been constituted to arrest him.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Himanshu Saroj, a resident of Rajapur Chaubara in Jhauni Ka Purwa. His father, Sanjay Kumar, works in the private sector in Pune. Himanshu, the eldest son in the family, was pursuing an ITI course in Nawabganj and was also attending coaching classes to prepare for competitive examinations. He frequently visited his maternal grandparents in Poorbanara village.

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{{^usCountry}} Reports said that on Sunday morning, Himanshu left on a motorcycle along with two friends from his village, Sandeep and Avneesh. At around 10:30 am, Avneesh called Himanshu’s mother, Rita, informing her that Himanshu had been shot and was being taken to hospital. He was rushed to SRN Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports said that on Sunday morning, Himanshu left on a motorcycle along with two friends from his village, Sandeep and Avneesh. At around 10:30 am, Avneesh called Himanshu’s mother, Rita, informing her that Himanshu had been shot and was being taken to hospital. He was rushed to SRN Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Senior police officers, including DCP (Gangapar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat and ACP (Soraon) Shyamjeet Singh, reached the spot and launched an investigation. During preliminary questioning, police recorded the statements of Avneesh and Sandeep. They told police that Sahil Yadav, a resident of Poorbanara village, studied at the same coaching centre as Himanshu and that a dispute had reportedly been brewing between the two for some time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior police officers, including DCP (Gangapar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat and ACP (Soraon) Shyamjeet Singh, reached the spot and launched an investigation. During preliminary questioning, police recorded the statements of Avneesh and Sandeep. They told police that Sahil Yadav, a resident of Poorbanara village, studied at the same coaching centre as Himanshu and that a dispute had reportedly been brewing between the two for some time. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, Sahil allegedly called Himanshu to meet near the canal culvert. He reached the spot on a motorcycle accompanied by two associates and allegedly rammed his bike into Himanshu’s motorcycle. An altercation followed, during which Sahil allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Himanshu in the chest before fleeing the scene.

Based on a written complaint submitted by Himanshu’s mother, the Holagarh police registered a case against Sahil Yadav and two unidentified persons, officials said.

Family members said Himanshu had earlier informed them about the dispute with Sahil. On Sunday morning, he had reportedly told his maternal grandmother that Sahil had called him to the canal culvert. Alarmed, the grandmother immediately informed Himanshu’s mother over the phone. Before the family could respond, they received news that he had been shot.

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The incident left his mother Rita, younger brother Aryan, and other family members devastated.

DCP (Gangapar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said police had received information about the fatal shooting, allegedly triggered by a dispute between students attending a coaching centre. He said a case had been registered and three police teams formed to track down and arrest the absconding accused.

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