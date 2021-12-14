It’s our responsibility to bring spiritual gurus’ contribution to light: PM

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the contribution of spiritual gurus in the freedom movement had not been recorded in history the way it should have been, but the younger generation was being introduced to their role.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There were many saints who left their spiritual practices and participated in the freedom struggle. Their contribution was not recorded in history the way it should have been. When we are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav, it is our responsibility to bring this contribution to light. So today, the country is remembering the contribution of its saints and gurus and introducing it to the young generation,” said Modi while addressing the 98th anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafal Dev Vihangam Yog Sansthan here.

The occasion also marked the 100th anniversary of freedom fighter, Sadguru Sadafal Deo Ji Maharaj’s imprisonment when he was charged with inciting mutiny amongst Indian soldiers against the British rule.

The PM said Sant Sadafal Dev was one of the first people to go to jail in the non-cooperation movement during the freedom struggle. He also greeted the citizens on the occasion of Geeta Jayanti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During freedom movement, Sadguru gave a mantra of Swadeshi. Now, the nation has started the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission. Local trade, business and products are being strengthened. Local is being made global,” said the Prime Minister.

“By giving strength to the local business and focusing on employment generation, the local is being made global,” said Modi.

He emphasized that cities like Varanasi had preserved the seeds of India’s identity, art and entrepreneurship, even in the toughest of times. “Where there is a seed, the tree begins to expand from there. And that is why, when we talk about the development of Banaras, it also forms the roadmap for the development of the entire India,” said Modi.

“Embracing the novelty while retaining the old, Benaras is giving a new direction to the country,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PM also urged people to take a resolution to educate their daughters and develop their skills. “Along with their families, the people who can afford, should also take the responsibility of skill development of one or two daughters from financially weaker section families,” he said.

Appealing to people to save water, he said: “We have to keep our rivers, Gangaji and all water sources clean.” These can be resolutions that should be given momentum in the next two years, added the PM.

Zero budget farming should become mass movement: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the importance of zero budget natural farming, saying it should be made a mass movement.

“Our Gaudhan (cows) should not only be a source of milk for farmers. It is our endeavor that cows add to other dimensions of progress. Today, the country is promoting bio-fuel through Gobardhan scheme while organic and zero budget farming are also being encouraged. People should be made aware of benefits of organic and zero budget farming so that more people engage in zero budget farming, which could become a mass movement,” he said while addressing the event marking the 98th anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}