Jailed for backing cane farmers' stir, Mulayam Singh Yadav firmed up his resolve to float Samajwadi Party in 1992

Updated on Oct 11, 2022 01:46 AM IST

In 1992, cane farmers protesting at the gate of a sugar mill in Kushnagar’s Ramkola town, demanding clearance of arrears, faced police action and two cane farmers died

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stands next to a portrait of his father Akhilesh Yadav in Saifai on Monday. (ANI)
ByOliver Fredrick, Varanasi

Mulayam Singh Yadav firmed up his resolve to float his own party when he was lodged in Varanasi Central jail for six days in connection with a political agitation in support of cane farmers in 1992.

“Main jail se chhootoon ya na chhootoon, party ki neev ab 4 October ko hi rakkhi jayegi (Whether I am released or not, now the party’s foundation would be laid on October 4 only),” he had said then.

Mulayam Singh Yadav got the Samajwadi Party registered within a week of being released from jail, recollects former minister and MLC Shatrudra Prakash, who has had a 50 association with the SP patron. In 1992, cane farmers protesting at the gate of a sugar mill in Kushnagar’s Ramkola town, demanding clearance of arrears, faced police action and two cane farmers died.

On September 23, 1992, netaji (Mulayam) decided to go to Ramkola to take up the cause of farmers, said Shatrudra Prakash.

“But, even before he could reach Ramkola, he was arrested from Azamgarh. There was a BJP government and Kalyan Singh was the chief minister. And he (Mulayam) was lodged in Varanasi Central Jail,” recollects Prakash. “After meetings with the party leaders, he announced from jail that the party would be registered on October 4, 1992,” he added. Initially, he thought of naming the party after Ram Manohar Lohia but later decided to call it the Samajwadi Party.

    Oliver Fredrick

    Oliver Fredrick is working in capacity of Senior Correspondent and is based in Lucknow. Other than covering important beats like Railways, Defense, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), District Administration, he loves to write on human interest stories as it gives an instant connect with the readers. In his career of around 10 years, he has done several path-breaking stories which had forced the State Government authorities to take appropriate actions. Prior coming to Lucknow, he was based in Bareilly and was taking care of politically-sensitive West UP districts like Rampur, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Badaun,Muzaffarnagar and others.

