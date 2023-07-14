Jailor suspended for aiding Mukhtar Ansari in Banda jail

LUCKNOW A jailor posted at Sultanpur jail has been placed under suspension for allegedly providing special facilities to incarcerated five-time MLA from Mau, Mukhtar Ansari, who has nearly 63 criminal cases against him, said officials.

D-G (UP prisons) SN Sabat confirmed that Verma had been suspended for dereliction of duty while being posted at Banda jail.

The action came after the submission of a report by DIG (prisons), Prayagraj zone, to the government, which detailed jailer Virendra Kumar Verma’s alleged involvement in facilitating Ansari’s illicit activities while in Banda jail before June 2022.

D-G (UP prisons) SN Sabat confirmed that Verma had been suspended for dereliction of duty while being posted at Banda jail. He said the jailor was suspended after his involvement was initially confirmed in helping some jail inmates of hypersensitive Banda jail. The inquiry into the matter was carried out by DIG (prisons), Prayagraj range, and the action came taking cognizance of the report.

Superintendent Anil Gautam, who was posted at prison headquarters in Lucknow, was immediately sent to take over chargeof Sultanpur jail after Varma’s suspension, said the D-G.

Another jail official said it was alleged that Verma used to help arrange meetings of Mukhtar Ansari and his aides. Earlier, a Banda deputy jailer and four jail warders were suspended in June 2022 following the same allegations, he added.

Another prison official said they allegedly provided special treatment to Ansari inside the jail barrack. They were also accused of obstructing the process of routine check by district authorities.

Ansari, who has remained in different jails for the last 18 years, is currently lodged in Banda prison for two years when he was brought back to Uttar Pradesh in April 2021 from Punjab’s Ropar jail, where he remained lodged for nearly 27 months.

