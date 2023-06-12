Jaishankar says India’s presidency has brought development at centre of G20 discussions

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India’s presidency brought development at the centre of the G20 discussions.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar chairing the G20 development ministers’ meeting in Varanasi on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaishankar was addressing a press conference on G20 development ministers’ meeting in Varanasi.

He also said the adoption of G20 Action Plan on Accelerating Progress on SDGs and High-Level Principles on Lifestyles for Sustainable Development by development ministers and heads of departments at the Varanasi Development Ministers’ Meeting was a moment of triumph for India.

“Today, if you ask what did you get done, I think, we really got the G20 to look at Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), look at what is happening with the Global South, think about financing for them look at the climate, think about climate financing, look at the link between development and financing, look at women’s issues, and education. These are really serious issues,” the minister said

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the G20 leaders discussed these issues and agreed to focus and work seriously on them.

He also said gender equality is a fundamental human right and empowering all women and girls to realize their full potential is not only key to achieving the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) but also for ensuring sustainable, inclusive and resilient development.

As the G20 President, India has sought to change the growth narrative from the development of women to women-led development, he said.

The G20 Action Plan on Sustainable Development through Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment focuses on four thematic areas—economic and social empowerment, bridging the gender digital divide, environment and climate action, and food security and nutrition—for achieving women’s full, equal, effective, and meaningful participation as active members of society, and decision makers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India has formulated the groundbreaking G20 Principles on Harnessing Data for Development to Accelerate Progress on the SDGs.

To further these principles, India will launch the “Data for Development Capacity Building” initiative, which aims to enhance capacity and impart training to policymakers, officials, and other relevant stakeholders from developing nations.

“The G20 High-Level Principles (HLPs) on Lifestyles for Sustainable Development, which builds on the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) initiative, seeks to foster a transformative change in the way we approach interlinked agendas related to development, climate and environment,” he said.

“The adoption of these two documents was a remarkable achievement during our G20 presidency, which will no doubt go down in history as a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and transformative future,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON