The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Friday termed the demolition order for Jauhar University in Rampur an “attack on an educational institution”, saying the move was aimed at diverting people’s attention from the donation theft issue in Ayodhya.

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai and others during a press conference. (Sourced)

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“At 11 am on July 15, Rampur Development Authority (RDA) officials held a meeting and decided that the maps were not approved. At 4 pm the same day, a 17-page order to demolish 38 buildings on the campus was issued. The fact is that the campus was built at Singan Kheda village in 2005, and the area did not come under the RDA’s jurisdiction until 2024. Then how could the maps have been approved?” UP Congress president Ajay Rai said at a press conference.

“If they (the government) do not like Azam Khan, the university can be acquired, but the campus should not be targeted. The government can also impose fines. About 75% of the students are Hindu,” Rai said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The BJP in the state has not established educational institutions; instead, it is working to demolish them. The medical colleges it has built have buildings constructed by Gujarat-based businessmen, but there is hardly any faculty or other required staff. At BHU, the NGT imposed a fine of ₹2.85 crore for cutting trees,” Rai said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The BJP in the state has not established educational institutions; instead, it is working to demolish them. The medical colleges it has built have buildings constructed by Gujarat-based businessmen, but there is hardly any faculty or other required staff. At BHU, the NGT imposed a fine of ₹2.85 crore for cutting trees,” Rai said. {{/usCountry}}

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“If they are targeting an educational institution, are all BJP offices built with approved maps?” he asked.

Rai further alleged that while new universities and MBA and engineering colleges were established during the Congress tenure, the BJP government has witnessed the closure of over 1.5 lakh government schools, with MBA and engineering colleges also shutting down frequently. He claimed that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College in Jammu had been shut down earlier and that Jauhar University was now facing demolition. He also claimed that 13 government schools are shutting down across the country every day.

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