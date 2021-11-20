Jayant Chaudhary says farmers should keep up pressure on government

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday suggested that farmers should continue their pressure on the government despite the Centre’s decision to withdraw three contentious farm laws.

He assured the farmers that his party will back them on whatever decision they take on the future course of their movement. Farmers’ unions are insisting on legal guarantee on MSP (minimum support price) despite the decision to withdraw the new laws.

The RLD chief was speaking at the Parivartan Sandesh rally in the Baghera area of Muzaffarnagar district in western Uttar Pradesh.

“The RLD will side with whatever decision is taken by the protesting farmers regarding the future course of their movement,” he said.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said everyone should be an “andolanjeevi” to get their rights. The government ultimately had to meet the farmers’ demand, he noted.

He also accused the BJP government of being ignorant about what he described as the poor economic situation in the country.

The RLD leader said if his party comes to power it will waive pending electricity bills of weavers and farmers and reduce the new bills to half . He promised one crore jobs to youngsters and said the honour of women would be protected.

Former MLA Rajpal Baliyan , Rajendra Sharma , Noor Saleem Rana, former minister Yograj Singh and others shared the stage with the RLD chief.