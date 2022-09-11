JEE Advanced 2022: Boy from U.P.’s Orai tops Kanpur zone with AIR 58

Orai’s Kanishk Sharma (18), who has emerged topper from IIT Kanpur zone with All India Rank (AIR) 58 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 the result of which was declared by IIT Bombay on Sunday, is the only candidate from the zone to figure among top 100. Pragati Agarwal of Gorakhpur topped in the female category from the zone with AIR 545.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elated at his result, Kanishk said, “This came as a pleasant surprise. To be among top 100 is very satisfying and heartening. The hard work has been rewarded. My childhood dream of pursuing computer science from IIT Bombay has come true.”

“I mostly studied chemistry from NCERT books and for physics and mathematics, I went through study materials of coaching,” said Kanishk who had earlier scored 100 percentile in JEE main too. He was among the total 24 candidates who had scored 100 percentile in JEE main 2022 examination across the country.

“Staying focused and regular study is the key. Periodic mock tests helped me learn the trick of time management,” said Kanishk who went to Vinayak Academy International School, Orai and passed his CBSE class 12 with 99.2%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kanishk who loves to play cricket and listen to music said, “I remained focused for the competition and in the process prepared for the board exam too.” His father, Rajesh Kumar Chachaundiya is a teacher and mother, Meenakshi Chachaundiya a homemaker. His elder sister is doing B Tech.

Kanishk is a scholar of national talent search exam conducted by NCERT. Kanishk had earlier appeared both in June and July JEE main exam. “Since I scored only 99.94 percentile in June, I decided to write the second JEE main exam in July and scored 100 percentile,” he said.

Getting ready for JEE advanced that throws open the gate for entry to IITs requires special effort. “It is important to strike a right balance between board exam and to crack JEE main and advanced subsequently,” said Kanishk who did well in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gorakhpur’s Pragati Agarwal (18), who topped in the female category from Kanpur zone with AIR 545, said she wanted to study computer science from either from IIT Delhi or IIT Bombay. “I was expecting to fare well but never thought that I would be the topper from the zone. I am delighted. The preparations had started four years ago when I joined coaching. I have been preparing to crack the exam since I was in class 9,” she said.

“If a student is willing to study round the year, they can easily strike the right balance between board and competitive exams. While I was preparing for JEE main, it also helped in preparing for my board exams,” said Pragati who loves cooking and playing piano.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pragati scored 497 marks out of 500 in her CBSE class 12 exams this year. A student of Academic Global School in Gorakhpur, she got 100 marks each in mathematics, physics and physical education, 99 in chemistry and 98 in English. Her father Rakesh Kumar Agarwal is a businessman.