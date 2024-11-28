Jhansi medical college fire: Principal removed, three suspended after probe team submits report

The state government on Wednesday removed the principal of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi where several newborns were killed in a fire on November 15. Three other staffers were suspended and served notice. (File)

The action against the Jhansi medical college principal, Dr Narendra Singh Sengar, and others came a day after a four-member probe team submitted its report to deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

“While chief medical superintendent Dr Sachin Mahur has been served a charge sheet, three others have been suspended,” said Pathak.

“The incident is unfortunate and the state government is extending all support to the families of victims. All those guilty of the incident will face action,” the deputy CM added.

A fire ripped through the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the hospital on November 15. Ten newborns were killed on the day of the incident. Eight more died later.

Dr Sengar held the additional charge as principal of the medical college since the last four years.

Chief superintendent Dr Sunita Rathore, NICU nursing sister in-charge Sandhya Rai and junior engineer (electrical) were suspended and a charge sheet was also served on them.

Dr Sengar will remain attached to the office of the director general of medical education till further orders, Pathak said in a statement. Further action against other officials removed from their posts would be decided, he added

Also, the head of paediatric department Dr Om Shankar Chaurasia, assistant professor (general surgery) Dr Kuldeep Chandel and the electrical in-charge of the hospital were also served show cause notice. The Jhansi divisional commissioner has been asked to probe their role in the incident.

Action against them would be taken after the divisional commissioner submits a report, said Pathak.

The probe committee, led by medical education director general (DG) Kinjal Singh, was formed on November 16, a day after the incident. Its members included two officials from the health department and a nominated member from the office of the DG of fire services. The probe focused on three aspects in detail: what led to the fire, which was also part of the preliminary investigation; what can be done to avoid such an incident from happening again and who was at fault for the mishap, they added. The team recorded statements of all staff on duty at the time of the incident. The report was to be submitted by November 23. While CCTV footage of the incident was retrieved from the medical college, videos made by people present at the time of the mishap also helped the probe team. The report also recommends preventive measures and action against college officials responsible for the mishap.

BOX: Timeline

The fire killed 10 newborns on November 15. Eight more died later.

Four-member probe committee formed on November 16, submitted report on Tuesday

Principal Dr Narendra Singh Sengar removed, attached to the office of DG medical education

Chief superintendent Dr Sunita Rathore, NICU ward in charge nursing sister Sandhya Rai, junior engineer Sanjeet Kumar suspended, served charge sheet

Probe ordered against HoD paediatric Dr Om Shankar Chaurasiya and surgery department assistant professor Dr Kuldeep Chandel