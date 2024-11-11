Jharkhand converted into ‘dharmashala’ for Rohingya, Bangladeshi infiltrators: Yogi

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of turning Jharkhand into a ‘dharmashala’ for Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators, fostering an environment of chaos in the state. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an election campaign ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly election, in Palamu district, Monday. (PTI Photo)

“Natural wealth is being plundered under the JMM-led regime, labourers are forced to migrate from Jharkhand and farmers are committing suicide,” he alleged and added that Jharkhand was facing a crisis of ‘roti’, ‘beti’ and ‘maati’.

The UP CM was addressing rallies in support of BJP candidates contesting from Bhawanathpur, Hussainabad, Panki and Daltonganj assembly constituencies in Jharkhand. Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, while the counting of votes polled will take place on November 23.

“Hussainabad should be renamed as ‘Ram Nagar’. Jharkhand’s daughters are under threat due to ‘Love Jihad’ and only the BJP can give a befitting reply to it,” he said.

Sand, cattle, forest, land mafia were active in Jharkhand under JMM-led dispensation while the government had permitted a shift in Jharkhand’s demography for the votes, alleged Adityanath.

The Congress, JMM and RJD promote family gains over development, with no concern for youth employment, farmer dignity, safety of women, or business security. For them, power is merely a tool for exploitation, he added.

Adityanath emphasised that the BJP was the only solution to the challenges facing Jharkhand, such as infiltration, religious conversions, struggles for livelihoods, safety of daughters, and the rise of mafias and smugglers.

He claimed that the BJP was the “only party that can guarantee the country’s security and pride, women’s empowerment and employment to youth.” “Batenge toh katenge, ek rahenge to safe rahege” (If divided, we will be wiped out, if united, we will remain safe),” he emphasised.

“Instead of reaching the poor, public funds are piling up in the homes of ministers, their families, and staff. People cannot celebrate festivals peacefully...the prevalence of farmer suicides and poverty-related deaths has increased under INDIA bloc government,” said Adityanath.

The UP CM said the transformation of Kashi, Vindhyavasini Dham and the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya took place under the BJP government. “There is the need for a double-engine government to realise Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision for Jharkhand. The BJP will crack down on sand mafias while ensuring sand availability for home construction,” added the CM.

The Jharkhand high court had expressed concerns over the decline in Palamu’s tribal population from 44% to 28%, suggesting insecurity over basic needs and dignity.