Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman dragged out of house & shot, dead; 1 arrested

Woman dragged out of house & shot, dead; 1 arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
May 04, 2023 12:18 AM IST

Even as two other women were present, Deepak allegedly forced his way into the house and dragged Pooja onto a street in Basera. He shot her in the back.

A woman, 22, has died after she was reportedly dragged out of her house and shot by her ‘jilted lover’ with a country-made pistol, at a village in Hamirpur district, police said, adding the accused in the case has been arrested.

The SP added Deepak confessed to having known Pooja for three years and had proposed to marry her. Her family’s refusal made Deepak angry, the SP said. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when the woman, identified as Pooja, her mother and grandmother were sleeping in their house. She died while being brought to Kanpur from Jhansi. Hamirpur SP Diksha Sharma said the murder weapon was recovered from Deepak, the accused.

Even as two other women were present, Deepak allegedly forced his way into the house and dragged Pooja onto a street in Basera. He shot her in the back. The bullet exited the body rupturing the liver, the police said. Pooja’s father Ram Kumar said Deepak was accompanied by some men to execute the murder.

The SP added Deepak confessed to having known Pooja for three years and had proposed to marry her. Her family’s refusal made Deepak angry, the SP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
woman hamirpur district
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP