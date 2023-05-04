Woman dragged out of house & shot, dead; 1 arrested

A woman, 22, has died after she was reportedly dragged out of her house and shot by her ‘jilted lover’ with a country-made pistol, at a village in Hamirpur district, police said, adding the accused in the case has been arrested.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when the woman, identified as Pooja, her mother and grandmother were sleeping in their house. She died while being brought to Kanpur from Jhansi. Hamirpur SP Diksha Sharma said the murder weapon was recovered from Deepak, the accused.

Even as two other women were present, Deepak allegedly forced his way into the house and dragged Pooja onto a street in Basera. He shot her in the back. The bullet exited the body rupturing the liver, the police said. Pooja’s father Ram Kumar said Deepak was accompanied by some men to execute the murder.

The SP added Deepak confessed to having known Pooja for three years and had proposed to marry her. Her family’s refusal made Deepak angry, the SP said.

