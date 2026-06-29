Jobs not on BJP agenda, youth angry: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that providing government jobs was not on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) agenda and said growing anger among young people over unemployment, paper leaks and the state of education reflected the government’s failure. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT Photo)

Addressing the ‘Vision India: Plan, Develop, Ascend’ programme at a city hotel, Yadav claimed that more than 20,000 primary schools had been shut in Uttar Pradesh, examination papers were repeatedly leaked and the government had failed to conduct examinations effectively. He alleged the BJP was ignoring the youth’s concerns instead of addressing issues such as employment.

Yadav also raised the issue of alleged fake encounters in the state. He said the SP had consistently supported affected families and fought legal battles on their behalf. If voted to power, he said, an SP government would investigate all alleged fake encounters.

The programme focused on paper leaks, recruitment, education quality and the future of young people. Yadav also interacted with businesspersons, doctors, traders and youths to understand challenges faced by different sections of society.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Yadav referred to speculation that the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections could be held in November. He claimed surveys indicated public dissatisfaction and alleged that the government would struggle to meet farmers’ demand for diammonium phosphate (DAP) and other fertilisers during the wheat sowing season.

He alleged that a fertiliser shortage could fuel resentment among farmers and said the BJP’s “One Nation, One Election” slogan rang hollow as it had failed to conduct even panchayat elections.

On education, Yadav allegead that the government was distancing poor families from education by shutting primary schools. He said future paper leaks could be prevented through strict action against those responsible and promised that an SP government would make education employment-oriented, integrate technology and attract greater investment.

The former chief minister also accused the BJP of weakening institutions by appointing loyalists to key positions and alleged that FIRs were being used to discourage opposition protests.

Yadav’s visit was politically important as he stayed overnight in Prayagraj for the first time in 14 years.

Caption : Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav speaking at the ‘Vision India: Plan, Develop, Ascend’ programme at a city hotel, on Monday in Prayagraj. (Pics by Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)