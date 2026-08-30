JPNIC project an example of SP’s institutionalised corruption: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath labelled the Samajwadi Party a “private limited company” on Saturday and described the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow as a prime example of fiscal mismanagement and institutionalised corruption.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a public gathering in Deoria on Saturday. (SOURCED IMAGE)

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He asserted that the project, initially budgeted at ₹200 crore, ballooned to ₹864 crore without completion.

“This was a misuse of public funds by the ‘Saifai Syndicate,” he said, alleging the project was essentially a conduit for diverting government treasury funds into private interests.

Demanding an apology from SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, he also targeted SP MPs Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav over the JPNIC project.

Adityanath was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 80 development projects worth ₹305 crore for the development of Salempur and Bhatpar Rani assembly constituencies in Deoria district.

”If the government now invests in it, at least ₹150-200 more will be spent. These people wanted to spend ₹900-1000 crore from the government treasury and give it to a private limited company. The SP chief should apologise to the public,” the chief minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The SP’s intention was that the JPNIC, built with government funds, would be run by a private company. It would have a hotel, club, gym etc and the earnings would go to their own families,” he claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The SP’s intention was that the JPNIC, built with government funds, would be run by a private company. It would have a hotel, club, gym etc and the earnings would go to their own families,” he claimed. {{/usCountry}}

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He said when our government came to power in 2017, we handed it over to the LDA, which conducted an investigation. After the report was received, we published an advertisement, he added.

We were not willing to spend any more money on this project, but the government initiated arrangements to ensure that the money spent also returned to the government treasury, he said.

The JPNIC was conceived in 2013 as a flagship project of the Akhilesh Yadav government to honour the legacy of socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan. After the BJP assumed office in 2017, construction was halted and an inquiry ordered into alleged financial and procedural irregularities.

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The state cabinet on August 25 this year decided to transfer the project, named after freedom fighter and socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, on a 35-year lease to a private consortium.

The cabinet decision prompted Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav to term it a deliberate sell-off of a public asset created with taxpayers’ money.

Adityanath also said, “What happened to the Janata Dal will happen to the Samajwadi Party. The SP is essentially a private limited company, with members from the same family. The SP chief claims that the party has survived because five MPs belong to the same family. He should be thankful that the SP has survived, otherwise the same fate as the Janata Dal will befall it.”

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Assuring the youth that there is no shortage of employment, he said one lakh youth will get government jobs soon.

This will include the recruitment of 45,000 home guards and 36,000 police personnel (including 4,000 sub-inspectors), he said.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, appointment letters will be issued to 30,000 youth in various departments, he added. The government will provide tablets to two crore youth. More than 50 lakh youth have already received them, and another order for 2.5 lakh has been placed, he said. Tablets will be given to final-year graduates.

Referring to the earlier deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said that between July and November, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, and Siddharthnagar used to be filled with fear and terror, with people wondering which child might be stricken by encephalitis.

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“This was not merely a disease; it was the diseased mentality of the Samajwadi Party and Congress governments of that time, where 50,000 innocent lives were lost in 40 years, but not once did the SP chief minister or the Congress chief minister/prime minister visit. Before 2017, children went to school barefoot, buildings were dilapidated, girls dropped out, teachers were absent, and rations of the poor were usurped. Musahars, the poor, the deprived, and the Dalits suffered from hunger,” he said.

Citing UP government’s recent free bus travel scheme for women above 60 years, he said when we were launching free bus travel, the Samajwadi Party finally woke up from sleep and hurriedly called a press conference.