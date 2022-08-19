“Jungle raj” prevails in Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati

Attacking the state government, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday alleged that “jungle raj” prevailed in Uttar Pradesh and the slogan of development was only a deception.

In a series of tweets, she said, “Death of many people in boat accident due to incomplete bridge over the River Yamuna in Banda district, murder of the accused who came for a hearing in Hapur court in broad daylight and now the painful incident of gangrape in Hamirpur and other incidents prove that in U.P., there is a jungle raj. The slogan of development is only a deception.”

“The lack of judicious use of law in U.P., the fearlessness among the criminal elements are the evidence of poor law and order. Their development is also limited to certain districts whereas there is extreme poverty and unemployment in all the areas of U.P. The government must pay attention to these issues,” she said.

