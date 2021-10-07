Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kangana meets UP minister, to begin promoting ODOP scheme soon
lucknow news

Kangana meets UP minister, to begin promoting ODOP scheme soon

Kangana said she wanted to begin shooting for the scheme promotion as quickly as possible, said UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh
Kangana said she wanted to begin shooting for the scheme promotion as quickly as possible, said UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh (HT photo)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 11:07 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh here on Thursday met actor Kangana Ranaut who has been appointed the brand ambassador for the promotion of UP government’s “One District, One Product” (ODOP) scheme.

Singh, who is the minister for micro, small and medium enterprises, investment and export, textile, khadi and gram udyog, discussed with the actor how ODOP scheme could be promoted in a better way. Ranaut was of the view that aspirational aspects of consumers should be addressed through her advertisements.

“We had a good discussion. I briefed her how micro and small industries are coming up and shaping the state’s rural economy. Kangana ji said she wanted to begin shooting for the scheme promotion as quickly as possible,” the minister said.

Singh also made a presentation before the actor, who had recently met chief minister Yogi Adityanath, about the ODOP scheme at a five-star hotel. The minister said that ODOP scheme was unique as it sought to promote local products globally.

RELATED STORIES

“There are products in UP which one can’t usually find elsewhere, say ‘Kala Namak’ rice variety for example. UP is full of amazing things. Many of these products are now GI-tagged which means that they are certified as being specific to a given region in UP,” Singh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP BJP sends postcards to PM Modi on two decades of service

Buzz about possible reshuffle in top UP bureaucracy as chief secretary empanelled for post at Centre

UP cops can’t find minister’s son, paste notice at his Lakhimpur Kheri house

Akhilesh for 2 crore compensation to deceased farmers’ families
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP