Kanpur: Fire at crowded mall, six tenders rushed to spot
Kanpur: Fire at crowded mall, six tenders rushed to spot

Hundreds of people were inside the complex when thick smoke started billowing out of Rave Moti Mall, triggering a melee as everybody ran for safety.
A video grab of the fire at the mall in Kanpur.
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 03:26 PM IST
Reported by Haider Naqvi | Written by Sohini Goswami

A fire broke out on Sunday at one of Kanpur's biggest and most visited shopping arcade, Rave Moti Mall in Rawatpur. 

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. According to preliminary information, the fire was first reported from the second floor of the mall. The cause of the blaze was yet to be known.

The fire department said the operation was underway and the mall had been evacuated.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Brijesh Srivastava said the fire on first floor was under control now, while efforts were underway to douse the flames in second floor. “No one has been reported hurt so far. The cause of fire is not known,” he added.

This is a developing story.

