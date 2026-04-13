Kanpur , In a breakthrough in the probe into an illegal kidney transplant racket here, police on Monday arrested Rohit, the alleged mastermind who had been evading arrest for the last two weeks.

Kanpur kidney transplant racket: Cops arrest mastermind, an intermediate pass who posed as doctor

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Rohit, an intermediate pass who used to pose as a doctor, was picked up from Kanpur. He had reportedly travelled to Goa, Kathmandu, Manali and Shimla to avoid arrest, Commissioner Raghubir Lal told PTI.

With his arrest, the total number of accused in custody has risen to 10.

"Rohit used a stethoscope and an apron to pose himself as a qualified doctor. Photographs recovered from his phone show him inside operating theatres alongside medical professionals. Rohit initially tried to mislead investigators, but later confessed to his crime. He admitted that he was paid ₹18 lakh per transplant, which he distributed among syndicate members while keeping a cut for himself," the commissioner said.

Rohit carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest.

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{{^usCountry}} The racket was busted on March 30 after police and health officials raided multiple facilities at Rawatpur and Kalyanpur in Kanpur, including Ahuja, Med-Life and Priya hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The racket was busted on March 30 after police and health officials raided multiple facilities at Rawatpur and Kalyanpur in Kanpur, including Ahuja, Med-Life and Priya hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The crackdown followed a complaint by a donor: Ayush, an MBA student from Begusarai, approached police alleging that he was paid only ₹3.5 lakh against a promised ₹10 lakh for his kidney. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The crackdown followed a complaint by a donor: Ayush, an MBA student from Begusarai, approached police alleging that he was paid only ₹3.5 lakh against a promised ₹10 lakh for his kidney. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, five doctors and Ahuja Hospital owners Dr Preeti Ahuja and Dr Surjeet Singh Ahuja were arrested along with operation theatre technicians and an ambulance driver, Shivam Agarwal, who was a key link between doctors, donors and recipients. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, five doctors and Ahuja Hospital owners Dr Preeti Ahuja and Dr Surjeet Singh Ahuja were arrested along with operation theatre technicians and an ambulance driver, Shivam Agarwal, who was a key link between doctors, donors and recipients. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the technicians played a crucial role in arranging equipment and assisting in surgeries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the technicians played a crucial role in arranging equipment and assisting in surgeries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The probe has widened now, with police suspecting a multi-state and possibly international organ trafficking network involving private hospitals, middlemen and unqualified individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The probe has widened now, with police suspecting a multi-state and possibly international organ trafficking network involving private hospitals, middlemen and unqualified individuals. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy Commissioner of Police S M Qasim Abidi said fresh leads have emerged, and further disclosures are expected.

A search is on to nab two other accused Afzal and Narendra and to uncover the full extent of the network, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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