...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kanpur kidney transplant racket: Cops arrest mastermind, an intermediate pass who posed as doctor

Kanpur kidney transplant racket: Cops arrest mastermind, an intermediate pass who posed as doctor

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 04:29 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kanpur , In a breakthrough in the probe into an illegal kidney transplant racket here, police on Monday arrested Rohit, the alleged mastermind who had been evading arrest for the last two weeks.

Kanpur kidney transplant racket: Cops arrest mastermind, an intermediate pass who posed as doctor

Rohit, an intermediate pass who used to pose as a doctor, was picked up from Kanpur. He had reportedly travelled to Goa, Kathmandu, Manali and Shimla to avoid arrest, Commissioner Raghubir Lal told PTI.

With his arrest, the total number of accused in custody has risen to 10.

"Rohit used a stethoscope and an apron to pose himself as a qualified doctor. Photographs recovered from his phone show him inside operating theatres alongside medical professionals. Rohit initially tried to mislead investigators, but later confessed to his crime. He admitted that he was paid 18 lakh per transplant, which he distributed among syndicate members while keeping a cut for himself," the commissioner said.

Rohit carried a reward of 25,000 on his arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S M Qasim Abidi said fresh leads have emerged, and further disclosures are expected.

A search is on to nab two other accused Afzal and Narendra and to uncover the full extent of the network, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
rohit kanpur
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Kanpur kidney transplant racket: Cops arrest mastermind, an intermediate pass who posed as doctor
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Kanpur kidney transplant racket: Cops arrest mastermind, an intermediate pass who posed as doctor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.