Five drunk men killed a 47-year-old man by repeatedly hitting him on the head with a brick in Kanpur’s Kakadeo after he objected to them drinking in public and urinating in the middle of a road, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were caught on CCTV footage repeatedly hitting Amit Kumar with a brick.

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Dharmendra Ram, an Uttar Pradesh Police officer, said the inebriated accused were caught on CCTV footage repeatedly hitting Amit Kumar with the brick. He added that a case was registered based on his family’s complaint.

Kumar, a resident of Kanpur’s Naveen Nagar, was returning home after closing his shop when he came across the men drinking in public around 11pm on Saturday. His family said an argument broke out when Kumar saw one of them urinating. The accused surrounded and assaulted him.

Deputy police commissioner (Central) Atul Srivastava said police checked CCTV footage and found that four to five people had beaten Kumar. He added that police questioned around a dozen people. “Teams are working and the accused will be caught soon.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kumar sustained serious head injuries. He remained under treatment for two days and died on Monday night. His son, Rudra Pratap Singh, told police that the attackers first abused his father before other men joined in to assault him. When people nearby tried to intervene, the attackers assaulted them as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar sustained serious head injuries. He remained under treatment for two days and died on Monday night. His son, Rudra Pratap Singh, told police that the attackers first abused his father before other men joined in to assault him. When people nearby tried to intervene, the attackers assaulted them as well. {{/usCountry}}

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The attackers allegedly fled after the assault and threatened people in the area. Residents informed the police and alerted Kumar’s family. His relatives rushed to the spot and found him seriously injured. They have sought the early arrest of all the accused.