Kanpur S-I found guilty of harassing woman in police vehicle

A sub-inspector (S-I) has been found guilty of inappropriately touching a woman he was bringing back to Kanpur from Mumbai in a police vehicle in September.

The police officer, Gajendra Singh, was suspended after the incident came to light, and an inquiry was launched against him. DCP East Shravan Kumar Singh confirmed that the charges against the sub-inspector were substantiated in the inquiry, and further action was being taken.

Singh, who was stationed at the Rail Bazar police station here, was sent to Mumbai with a police team after a 21-year-old woman, who was missing, was located there. It later emerged that the woman had left her house out of her own volition with a friend and later married him. Her brother had accompanied the police team, but he was dropped off in Nasik with instructions to travel back by train.

Upon her return to Kanpur, the woman confided in the officials that she had been inappropriately touched by Singh. She had also told the same to a woman constable who was part of the team, and her statement was confirmed.

Singh had faced similar charges in the past. While under training, he was accused of behaving appropriately with the daughter of his landlord. His wife had also made serious allegations of him having extramarital affairs. An inquiry into his wife’s complaint was being conducted by additional DCP (headquarters), Amita Singh.