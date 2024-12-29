Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kanpur S-I found guilty of harassing woman in police vehicle

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Dec 29, 2024 08:02 AM IST

The police officer, Gajendra Singh, was suspended after the incident came to light, and an inquiry was launched against him

A sub-inspector (S-I) has been found guilty of inappropriately touching a woman he was bringing back to Kanpur from Mumbai in a police vehicle in September.

(For representation)
(For representation)

The police officer, Gajendra Singh, was suspended after the incident came to light, and an inquiry was launched against him. DCP East Shravan Kumar Singh confirmed that the charges against the sub-inspector were substantiated in the inquiry, and further action was being taken.

Singh, who was stationed at the Rail Bazar police station here, was sent to Mumbai with a police team after a 21-year-old woman, who was missing, was located there. It later emerged that the woman had left her house out of her own volition with a friend and later married him. Her brother had accompanied the police team, but he was dropped off in Nasik with instructions to travel back by train.

Upon her return to Kanpur, the woman confided in the officials that she had been inappropriately touched by Singh. She had also told the same to a woman constable who was part of the team, and her statement was confirmed.

Singh had faced similar charges in the past. While under training, he was accused of behaving appropriately with the daughter of his landlord. His wife had also made serious allegations of him having extramarital affairs. An inquiry into his wife’s complaint was being conducted by additional DCP (headquarters), Amita Singh.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On