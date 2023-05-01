One child dead, five injured as teen learning to drive hits school rickshaw

A 12-year-old student was killed and five others were critically injured when a teenager learning to drive a car rammed into an e-rickshaw carrying school children in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday, police said.

Car rammed into an e-rickshaw carrying school kids in Kanpur's Nawabgunj killing one and injuring five other students. (HT photo)

The incident occurred in Kanpur's Nawabgunj, and the students were rushed to the city hospital for treatment.

DCP Central Pramod Kumar said that the driver of the car has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized.

