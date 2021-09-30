Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kanpur realtor hurt while trying to escape, died in hospital: ADG
lucknow news

Kanpur realtor hurt while trying to escape, died in hospital: ADG

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 10:26 PM IST
Gupta had died on Monday night after he was allegedly thrashed by some policemen, who raided the hotel. (Pic for representation)

LUCKNOW Kanpur businessman, Manish Gupta, 36, died of a head injury caused by a fall as he tried to escape during police checking at a hotel where he was staying in Gorakhpur, said Prashant Kumar, ADG (law and order),while talking to media persons in Lucknow.

He also said that Gupta died in a hospital during treatment. The ADG’s statement came at a time when six policemen had been booked on murder charge and chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the guilty won’t be spared.

Gupta had died on Monday night after he was allegedly thrashed by some policemen, who raided the hotel. Initially too, the cops had maintained that he had died of a head injury after falling on the ground. Later, the authorities suspended six policemen and booked them in a murder case.

The ADG told reporters that the Gorakhpur SSP had ordered for checking everywhere. “In this regard, a checking was done at the hotel where three people were in a room. Two had identity cards while one did not have it. When questioned, he (Manish) tried to escape,” said Kumar.

