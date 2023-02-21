Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kanpur univ VC case: HC rejects plea challenging CBI probe against prof Vinay Pathak

Kanpur univ VC case: HC rejects plea challenging CBI probe against prof Vinay Pathak

lucknow news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 11:13 PM IST

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday rejected a petition challenging the CBI probe ordered by the state government to investigate corruption allegations against Prof Vinay Pathak, the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSMU) in Kanpur

Corruption cases against Pathak came to light after Denis lodged an FIR against Pathak last year. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday rejected a petition challenging the CBI probe ordered by the state government to investigate corruption allegations against Prof Vinay Pathak, the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSMU) in Kanpur.

A division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice NK Johari on Tuesday rejected the petition filed by David Mario Denis. Denis had lodged an FIR with Indiranagar police station in Lucknow in October last year against Pathak. He had requested for a probe by the special task force (STF) of the state police.

Corruption cases against Pathak came to light after Denis lodged an FIR against Pathak and his close aide Ajay Mishra. Denis was the operator of a firm involved in conducting examinations at the Agra University when Pathak was the officiating VC of the university in 2014-15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP