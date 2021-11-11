Kasganj custodial death case: Deceased’s father cries foul over letter giving ‘clean chit’ to cops

AGRA The father of a 22-year-old youth, who died in police custody in UP’s Kasganj, sought “justice” for his son and rejected the contents of a letter purportedly signed with his thumbprint where he appeared to absolve the police of any blame for his son Altaf’s alleged suicide.

The youth called for interrogation at the Kasganj police station in an abduction case died in custody on Tuesday evening, with his family members alleging that he was killed by police personnel. But the police claimed that Altaf, who was accused of eloping with a minor Hindu girl, had strangulated himself using a string from his jacket hood in the washroom of the police lock-up.

Deviating from his previous statement giving a “clean chit” to the Kasganj police, Chand Mian alleged that earlier he was threatened by an SDM that his son’s body will not be handed over to him if he spoke against the Kasganj police.

“I did what I was told to do by the police,” said Chand Mian while speaking to the media on Thursday at his house in Ahroli village of Kasganj district.

Earlier, a letter purportedly signed with his thumbprint stated that that his son Altaf had committed suicide under depression and he had no complaint against the police. This statement went viral on Wednesday.

A video also went viral wherein Chand Mian purportedly stated that he was told by doctors that his son had committed suicide and was not killed by the police. He had given a clean chit to the police and said neither he nor his family wanted any complaint or action against the police.

However on Thursday, Chand Mian said being illiterate he placed his thumb impression on a document, which had content that he could not comprehend.

“I want justice for my son Altaf who has been murdered by the police. I was neither in good health nor in proper frame of mind when I gave the statement and placed by thumb impression without knowing the content on paper. Being in an unstable condition, I did what I was asked by the police to do” he stated.

“I was under pressure after a sub divisional magistrate threatened me that my son’s body will not be handed over to me,” he added.

Fatima, mother of the deceased, appealed to the government, through media, for a fair probe into the custodial death case.

“There should be a CBI probe into the case as the suicide theory narrated by the police is baseless. We are not even being given the post-mortem report. In any case, how can a man commit suicide by hanging himself from a 3-ft-high tap. We do not trust the post-mortem report, which cites ‘hanging’ as the cause of death,” stated Fatima with tears in her eyes.

Till the filing of this report, the family of the deceased had not filed any case against the Kasganj police.

Meanwhile the minor Hindu girl, who was allegedly abducted by Altaf and his friend, was yet to be traced. The girl’s family in Kasganj had lodged a complaint at Sadar Kotwali police station of Kasganj accusing Altaf and his unidentified friend for her abduction. The case was registered under Sections 363 and 366 (kidnapping) of the IPC. Altaf, the named accused, was called to the police station, where he allegedly died in custody on Tuesday.

“The police teams are searching for the girl and teams have been constituted to nab the unidentified accused,” stated AK Singh, ASP, Kasganj.