Kashi is India’s cultural magnet, says Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam presented a perfect example of a celebration of unity in diversity even as he highlighted the rich history of Kashi and how it was a true testimony of binding India together. External affairs minister S Jaishankar at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Sunday (PTI)

Addressing several Tamil delegates and 45 diplomats as part of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 3.0 at Banaras Hindu University here, the Union minister said India showed the world a way of co-existence and cohesiveness, especially at a time when the world was witnessing conflicts arising out of clashing regional interests.

The session provided a unique opportunity to global representatives to not only closely witness the confluence of two the cultures of Kashi and Kanchipuram but also deepen their understanding of India.

Jaishankar called Kashi the “cultural magnet of India”. He highlighted that people from Tamil Nadu had a special affinity towards Kashi, and gave the example of nationalist poet Subramanian Bharati who lived in Kashi.

Speaking about the theme of the year being Saint Agastya, the EAM highlighted his contribution of one of the seven ‘rishis’. “It is said that Tamil grammar was actually created by Agastya. He’s also credited with founding a school of medicine called Siddha; he’s even had a role in a certain kind of martial arts. The theme today is to celebrate, in particular, Rishi Agastya’s contribution. But it is a way of reinforcing the bond between Tamil Nadu,” the EAM said.

Sharing his views on the question “How are you (India) a nation?”, the EAM said, that occasions like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam served as an important platform as they brought together varied languages, practices and people.

Jaishankar also emphasised India’s progress in the fields of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and drones. He also highlighted the role tradition could play in assisting technology by citing examples of yoga and traditional medicine.

Highlighting India’s role as a source of technology throughout history, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said India was now trying to reclaim that position, and a step in that direction was the new education policy, which aims to prepare people for the challenges of the ‘new world’.

The minister was addressing a query of a Tamil delegate, Ruthran, who mentioned that India had been a technology leader in the past and many technologies that the world got were from Bharat. He sought to know whether there were any plans to conduct studies in this regard.

Another Tamil delegate, Rajesh Kumar, underscored India’s growing role on the global stage. Kumar asked how the diplomats viewed India in light of its immense diversity in language, beliefs, and traditions. The ambassador from Somalia responded by saying that homogeneity was not the solution. He added that India set a unique example of how one billion people with diverse ways of perceiving things could coexist in harmony. Referring to conflicts in Africa, he noted that India’s rich and diverse culture unites the country as one nation, where people share values while respecting and caring for one another with humility.

The deputy high commissioner of Rwanda reiterated the sentiments echoed by his counterparts and said that the cohesion enjoyed by Indians was something that people from across the globe should take lessons from. Expressing concern about wars and conflicts ravaging various parts of the world, he said the harmony practiced by Indians was exemplary.

The ambassador from Iceland emphasised that India’s diversity was its strength . The high commissioner of Jamaica, while noting that this year marked 108th year of the arrival of Indians to Jamaica, said that there were many untold stories about the people of India and Jamaica. He also suggested setting up a Center for Caribbean Studies in India.

